Death Investigation in York County After Body Discovered

Police in York County are investigating after a body was discovered in Rock Hill on Friday.

Investigations began after gunshots were heard in the southeast portion of Rock Hill in the Catawba area. Police arrived at the scene on Will Jones Circle at around 4:30 pm. When officers arrived, an individual was found dead at the scene.

During initial investigations, police discovered that a man was seen running from the area near where the body was discovered, but police have not determined if the incident is related.

The victim has not yet been identified, nor has any other information relating to the case.