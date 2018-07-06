Death of Teenager Ruled a Homicide One Year After the Fact

The death of a Charlotte teenager has been ruled a homicide one year after she was found dead in East Charlotte.

Police say that the body of Shania Hammonds was discovered a year previously behind a home. The case was initially investigated as a death investigation when the medical examiner was unable to determine the manner of the teen’s death.

Lt. Manassah, after heading up the investigation, reported that a detective on the case was not doing a satisfactory job and that the case was moving much slower than it should have. As a result, the detective was transferred away from the case.

On Thursday, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Following this change in the investigation, Manassah says that much of the evidence will now be revisited. This will include interviews with family, friends, and witnesses.

CMPD also announced this week that a $10,000 reward is now being given to anyone with tips leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.