Detectives Investigate Fatal House Fire

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead inside a home that was in flames on Wednesday night.

The house was in the 5900 block of Oakridge road near Clover Street. Police and other emergency staff arrived at the scene shortly before midnight and found one person who had died in the midst of the flames.

Detectives currently do not suspect foul play, and say that the death and fire were most likely accidental, but they are continuing to investigate to rule out any other possible circumstances.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased victim.