Discovery of Body Prompts Death Investigation

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The discovery took place on Tuesday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to police reports, a man was found dead in an apartment at 8914 E. W.T. Harris Boulevard near Albemarle Road and the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Heavy police activity was present following the discovery including several crime unit scene vans.

Police have not said whether foul play has been suspected in the case.