Dog Bites Child in Lancaster County

A child was bitten by a dog on Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County.

The child, who reports say was around 3 years old, was bitten at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to reports, someone called police shortly after the incident.

The individual who called police also reported that after the child was bitten, someone at the scene fired shots at the dog. Police have not released the identity of the person who shot the dog.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unknown whether the child was seriously injured, or whether or not the dog was killed as a result of the incident.