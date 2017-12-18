Dog Shot and Killed By Neighbor After Dog Attacked Child

A dog in northwest Charlotte was shot and killed by a neighbor after the dog attacked a child.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the neighborhood on Anastasia Court. According to police reports, a 6-year-old child was playing outside in front of a residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. when the child was approached by a dog which had broken free from its collar during a walk.

The dog proceeded to attack the child. In order to stop the dog from continuing to attack the child, a neighbor shot the animal.

Following the incident, the child was transported to the main campus of Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. The dog was pronounced dead and taken to an animal shelter for routine testing of rabies.

Police say that citations are expected in the case, and they have identified the owner of the animal. Members of the Animal Care and Control unit reported that the dog did not have a history of violence.

The case remains under further investigations.