Dog Under 10 Day Quarantine After Biting Children at Local Elementary School

A dog has been placed under a 10 day quarantine after biting several children at a Charlotte elementary school.

The incident happened on Monday at Lansdowne Elementary School in south Charlotte. According to reports, an escaped pit bull strayed into the playground of the elementary school at approximately 1:30 p.m. At the time, teachers were bringing the children inside. The dog then reportedly slipped inside the school.

The young pit bull, which is 10 months old, became overstimulated by the many children, and was triggered by the frightened reactions of the kids around it. As a result, the dog began jumping up on children and biting them.

Police say that, in all, seven children were hurt as a result of the incident. The injuries were mostly on the children’s legs.

CMPD released information regarding the dog saying that the owner of the dog was able to be identified. The owner was contacted and came to pick up the dog before police came to the school.

The dog, a silver and white pit bull called “Bro” had been properly vaccinated, and is most notably up to date with its rabies vaccinations.

As per usual procedure, the dog will be quarantined for 10 days after which authorities will decide how to proceed. Police at this time do not believe that the pit bull intended to attack the children.