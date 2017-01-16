Dogs Confiscated in Rock Hill May Have Been Used for Fighting

Four dogs were taken by police from a property in Rock Hill this week.

The dogs, which were placed in kennels on a lot on Blanche Circle, were being kept in unsuitable conditions. The kennels were dirty, and they had not been given food or water.

After seizing the animals, the dogs were examined and found to have wounds that point to possible dog fighting. Some of the dogs had claw and bite marks, others had sores that required medical help.

Animal Control had attempted to contact the owner a week before to tell the owner that their situation had to improve. They instructed the owner that the kennels must be cleaned and the dogs given sustenance, or the dogs would be seized. The owner did not comply, and so the dogs were picked up by Animal Control.

Police also said that a fifth dog had been found a week before wandering around the area. It is not known if the incidents are related.

Charges are pending while investigations continue to take place. More information on the case will be known after the dogs are examined.