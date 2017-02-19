Domino’s Pizza Robbed by Men in Masks

A Domino’s Pizza in Gastonia was robbed on Sunday morning by three men wearing masks.

According to reports, two employees of the Domino’s Pizza at 3876 Kings Mountain Highway in Gastonia were accosted by three suspects while taking out the trash. The masked men entered the Domino’s through the back, and then assaulted the two employees. One man was punched in the face and hit across the head with a pistol, and both employees were grabbed and thrown into the cooler.

The two employees remained in the cooler, but it is unknown whether they did this of their own volition to avoid further confrontation, or if the suspects locked them in. They were later found by a third employee.

After attacking the two workers, the suspects then raided the cash box and stole nearly $700.

Police are now attempting to identify the three suspects, and are using surveillance footage retrieved from the area to help in the search.