Double Homicide Investigation Takes Place in Gastonia

Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Gastonia.

Two bodies were discovered inside a home in Gastonia on Wednesday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. Police were called to the home in the 2500 block of Mary Avenue and 68-year-old Brenda Henson as well as a man were both pronounced dead.

According to reports, the bodies were discovered by the woman’s daughter who said she had come to the house to pick up her mother for a doctor’s appointment. The daughter made the 911 call saying that both her mother and a man were in the living room with blood on their bodies, and were not responding. The woman said that she did not know the identity of the man.

Police announced that they are treating the case as a homicide. Investigations are now taking place. No information was available yet on whether a suspect has been identified. The identity of the deceased male has not been released.