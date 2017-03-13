Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes into Apartments

Investigations are taking place following a crash in which the driver fell asleep and then smashed into an apartment building.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning in University City. The driver was driving their SUV on Graduate Lane, when they fell asleep, losing control of their vehicle. The car then drove off of the road and struck a building that was a part of University Terrace North Apartments.

Police have not yet indicated whether the driver will be charged as a result of the incident, but they did report that, although there was property damage, no serious injuries occurred during the crash.