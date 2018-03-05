Driver Hospitalized After Being Struck in Face With Bullet

A driver has been hospitalized after being struck in the face with a bullet while in his vehicle.

The victim was traveling along I-85 and was near West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte when he was struck in the face with a bullet. The incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

The bullet passed all the way through the windshield of his GMC pickup before striking him. After being hit, the driver was able to pull safely over to the side of the road, preventing an accident. A passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time, but was not injured.

Medic arrived, and the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are now taking place to try to determine where the bullet came from and who fired the shot. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.