Driver Who Tethered Dog to Rear Cargo Carrier Identified

Police say that they have identified the driver who tethered a dog to the rear cargo carrier of their Jeep, and have issued a criminal summons.

the incident happened in Huntersville this past week. The dog was seen by multiple people over the course of about a week. Drivers snapped photos of the animal, which was tied to the back of the blue Jeep as it drove down the road and was parked outside a Chick-Fil-A. Photos were sent to Huntersville Police who began the process of identifying the driver.

Police were able to find the name of the individual, but were unable to contact them despite multiple attempts.

The Huntersville Police Department has issued a criminal summons against this same individual. The likely charge is a misdemeanor charge for conveying animals in a cruel manner.

Police are asking the public to watch out for the driver, and ask anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.