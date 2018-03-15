Drivers on Alert After Objects Thrown at Cars on I-85

Drivers on I-85 have been placed on alert after several objects have been thrown at cars within recent days .

The latest of these incidents occurred on Tuesday near I-85 and Sugar Creek Road. A woman was driving northbound when she heard a loud sound like a bomb from on top of her car. An object had been dropped onto the top of her car where it shattered the sunroof.

She was able to pull over to safety, but no evidence was left, other than the shards of glass inside her vehicle.

The incident was not the first of its kind. Only last week, an object struck the windshield of an 18-wheeler nearly causing an accident, and another man was shot in the face as he drove along the same stretch of highway. The previous spring, three other drivers were targeted in the same area within days of each other.

Police are investigating to determine whether the incidents are related or unrelated. In the meantime, they ask drivers to be alert and to immediately call 911 if they see anyone suspicious on overpasses, or anyone who looks like they are about to drop an object.