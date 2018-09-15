Drug Dealer Convicted of 2016 Drive By Shooting in Rock Hill

A man who is a convicted drug dealer, was recently charged with a drive by shooting that took place in Rock Hill in 2016.

According to police, Zadgery McNeil has been convicted of several charges ranging in severity dating to 2006. Charges included drug charges such as marijuana sales and cocaine possession as well as weapons charges.

The most recent incident occurred in 2016. Reports indicated that the now 32-year-old fired shots from his vehicle on Jones Avenue. The shooting happened while police were in the area, and they initiated a chase of the suspect. McNeil led police on a short chase before jumping from the still moving vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

The driverless vehicle crashed into the porch of a nearby residence.

Police apprehended McNeil after a short chase on foot. In addition to the shooting charges, police also found 350 grams of marijuana in his vehicle during a search.

McNeil was convicted this week after pleading guilty in March to weapon possession by a felon, marijuana possession with intent to sell.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 12.5 years in federal prison.