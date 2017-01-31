Drunk Driver Strikes Five Construction Workers

An investigation is taking place after a man struck five constructions workers with his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Charles Breeding entered the construction zone on north I-77 near the Brookshire Freeway exit early Tuesday morning, and was inebriated enough to not see or follow the traffic cones indicating that his lane was about to end. He crashed through the cones and plunged towards construction vehicles. He then collided with three construction vehicles as well as the five workers.

Four of the construction workers had to be hospitalized after the incident, with two of them having sustained serious injuries. The four workers were taken by ambulance to CMC. All five workers are expected to recover.

Breeding was charged with a DWI and placed under $1,000 bond.