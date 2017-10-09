East Charlotte Shooting Death Marks 72nd Homicide

Charlotte suffered its 72nd homicide on Sunday evening, just hours after another homicide in north Charlotte.

The homicide occurred in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. According to police, they received reports of gunshots at the scene, and responded to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Keith Ify Nmoma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Investigations of the incident are now taking place. It is unknown at this time whether CMPD has identified any suspects. The shooting occurred just hours after Charlotte’s 71st homicide which took place in north Charlotte just before 7:00 a.m. that same morning.

CMPD asks anyone with information regarding either shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS.