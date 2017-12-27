Elderly Woman Injured in Charlotte Dog Attack

An elderly woman in Charlotte was injured during a dog attack.

The incident occurred in west Charlotte on Wednesday. According to police reports, the woman was at a location in the 500 block of Porter Street when she was attacked by three dogs.

Authorities arrived on the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as minor.

Investigations are now taking place by CMPD and Animal Care and Control. It is unclear whether there will be any charges in relation to the incident.