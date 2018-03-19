Elderly Woman Killed by Car in Northwest Charlotte

Investigations are taking place after an elderly woman and her dog were hit and killed by a car this weekend.

Police identified the victim in the accident as Franziska Bruckner.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at an intersection in the 8600 block of Moores Chapel Road. According to reports, the 85-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area just before 10:00 a.m. The woman was on the sidewalk on the right hand side of the road, and then stepped off the sidewalk into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The woman was struck by the 2011 Hyundai Sonata as she tried to cross the street. Police say that there was a stop sign at the intersection, but no pedestrian walkways or crossing signals to assist with pedestrian crossings in the area. Bruckner and her dog were both thrown to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle, 82-year-old Annie Morgan, attempted to swerve the car to avoid hitting the woman and her dog, but struck the pair with the front of her car. She came to a stop just beyond the intersection and then immediately exited her vehicle to try to assist the injured woman.

The pedestrian and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations have revealed that speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident, and the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt at the time. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this or other incidents can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.