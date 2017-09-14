Elementary School Placed On Lockdown

An elementary school in west Charlotte was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Allenbrook Elementary School on Allenbrook Drive and Freedom Drive was placed on lockdown at around 10:30 a.m. Police reported that the lockdown was due to police activity in the area.

The lockdown lasted for a short period of time and was lifted at around 12:00 p.m.

Police later reported that they were searching for a felony suspect in the area who was wanted for several charges and had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers did not identify the suspect or whether the suspect was apprehended.