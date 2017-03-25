Employee Sets Fire to Trash Can at Work

Not everyone enjoys their job, but one employee took things a little too far this month when he set fire to a trash can at work.

Reports of the incident indicate that the man from Kings Mountain was at his job at RSI Home Products located on Lincoln County Parkway when he tried three separate times to set fire to a trash bin near his work station.

Surveillance footage caught Maurice Antoine Nichols, 35, of Woodside Drive, making three attempts at starting the fire. On the third, flames began licking the rubbish, and smoke started curling upwards. According to reports, the suspect then exited the area and came back with some co-workers and a forklift. The flames were then put out with the help of rakes and shovels.

Nichols’ reasons for setting the fire are unknown, but the suspect turned himself in. Although the incident happened on March 7, Nichols was not arrested until Wednesday the 22nd. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Nichols was charged with felony burning of personal property and was imprisoned on a $10,000 bond which was later posted.