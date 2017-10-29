Fatal Hit-and-Run in Northeast Charlotte

Police are investigating following a hit an run in northeast Charlotte.

The fatal hit and run took place early on Saturday morning at approximately 12:40 a.m. Police responded to the scene at west Sugar Creek Road and Argyle Drive where they found the victim.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. It has not been reported whether any suspects have been identified, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.