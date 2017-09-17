Fatal Hit-and-Run on Highway 265 in S.C.

A hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning left a Lancaster man dead, South Carolina Highway Police say.

The man has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office to be 36-year-old Chad Russell Hill of Lancaster.

According to Corp. Bill Rhyne of the SC Highway Patrol, Hill must have been walking on S.C. Highway 265 near Taxahaw Road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driving east.

Rhyne reported that Hill died at the scene, 2.2 miles west of the town of Jefferson, and that nothing is known about the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, according to Jennifer Collins, the Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.