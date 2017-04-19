Father and Son Duo Arrested After Home Invasion

A father and his son have been arrested in connection with a home invasion and assault that occurred in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at a residence in the 4400 block of Herter Road. According to the reports, the victim had been sleeping when he awoke to find two men striking him with a stick. The two men held him at knife point, and demanded property from him. The duo eventually left the scene, taking with them $100 of stolen cash from the victim.

Investigators in the case identified the suspects as being neighbors of the victim. 43-year-old Esteban Aguirre Martinez and his 18-year-old son, Joshua Steven Granados, were arrested after the incident. Martinez is being held on a $35,000 bond, and Granados is being held on a $30,000 bond. They were both charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after a breaking and entering, and misdemeanor aggravated assault.