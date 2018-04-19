Father and Son Run Over By Shoplifters at Harris Teeter

Investigations are underway after a father and his 4-year-old son were struck by a getaway vehicle as it sped from the scene of a shoplifting incident at Harris Teeter on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. A suspect was at the Harris Teeter in the Blakeney Village shopping center at 9720 Rea Road when he stole a six-pack of beer from the store. He then ran out of the store and into a getaway vehicle that contained two other suspects.

The driver of the vehicle sped away from the scene, and struck 41-year-old Nathan Green and his son. Two women witnessed the incident and rushed over to help the two injured victims. They attempted to stop the flow of blood from the child’s head and calm him down while they waited for emergency vehicles to arrive.

Both father and son were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The child suffered serious lacerations to the head, but was otherwise okay. The father received several fractures to his skull. Green’s injuries will prevent him from driving a vehicle or being a passenger in a vehicle for a long period of time due to the serious threat of fatality from any blow to the head.

Nathan Green and his wife Amber own the Southern Olive in Fort Mill, and the family have received an abundance of support from members of the community as they recover from the frightening experience.

Police, meanwhile, have obtained security footage and are reviewing it in the hopes of catching the suspects. No arrests have been made.