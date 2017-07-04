Father and Step-Mother of Toddler Arrested for Child Abuse

A child abuse investigation has resulted in the arrest of the father and step-mother of a three-year-old after the child was hospitalized with severe burns. The child is currently in critical condition and at the pediatric intensive care unit of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Police state that the investigation was sparked by the concern of medical staff who discovered burns from scalding water on the legs and feet of the child. The injuries appeared to be a few days old and staff found other injuries which appeared to be the result of assault.

Justin Lee Osborne, the father, was interviewed at the hospital by police. A home search discovered the step-mother Amy Leanne Clew, 21, with three more children. Detectives described the home as being in poor condition.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services has taken custody of the other three children. Osborne and Clew were both arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. They are currently held at the Iredell Count Jail where their secured bond is one million dollars.