Father Charged After Holding Up a School Bus

A Fort Mill father has been charged after he held up a bus driver who had taken his son’s football.

The conflict happened as a result of a bus policy that allows the driver of the bus to confiscate balls from students for the duration of the ride. According to the school district, the policy is set in place for the safety of the students because the possibility of a football, soccer ball, or basketball rolling under the foot of the driver could be a serious hazard.

The bus was in the English Trails subdivision of Fort Mills dropping off students at around 2:30 p.m. when the driver took the football away from the student. As the student was exiting the bus, they forgot to collect the ball. When the father, James Bridges, heard of the incident, he became irate and boarded the bus to confront the driver about the policy. The driver attempted multiple times to ask the Bridges to exit the bus so that the bus could continue dropping off students, but the father refused.

Eventually, the driver threatened to call police, to which Bridges responded that he did not care. After about 11 minutes, Bridges exited the bus and allowed it to continue on its route.

Bridges was later charged with interfering with the operations of a school bus. The district considers bus safety to be a serious issue, and reiterated that situations such as this one can not only be stressful for students riding the bus, but also dangerous.

A video of the confrontation, which last approximately 11 minutes, was recorded and viewed by police.