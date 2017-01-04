Fifth Arrest Made in Carjacking Case

A fifth person has been arrested for a series of armed carjackings that took place last week. Four other teenagers were arrested on Friday after a four day spree of armed robberies.

Ten vehicles were stolen from December 27th to December 30th. A couple of the cars were stolen while the owners were away from their vehicles, but most were stolen at gunpoint.

Elsy Romero is the most recent person that has been charged with the carjackings. The other arrests were Kevin Irigoyen, Luis Rivera, Douglas Ramirez, and Steven Barista, all teenagers. Romero had allegedly been in the car with the other suspects when a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint on December 30th.

The man had been visiting a friend and her daughter last Friday at an apartment in Kimmerly Woods Apartment Complex. As he was leaving Kimmerly Woods, a car came from behind him to block him in. A man in the car came out with a gun, prevented the victim from leaving, and took his car. Jazmyn Lewis, daughter of the victim’s friend, later confirmed that there had been a woman in the car with the other suspects. She said that the incident makes her want to leave the area and move.

Police have been credited with speed and efficiency in apprehending the suspects of these armed robberies. Within a matter of days they were able to arrest the first four suspects, retrieve the cars and guns, and arrest the fifth suspect, Romero, on Tuesday.