Fight Breaks Out at Myers Park High School

Myers Park High School was recently the scene of a fight that included nine students.

The fight took place on Monday between nine 15 and 16-year olds. Six of the students were female, and three were male.

The fight began in the cafeteria shortly before 7:00 a.m., and police were called to the scene to help.

According to reports, fights at Myers Park High School are not unusual. Parents are beginning to be concerned for their childrens’ safety at the school, and hope that incoming administration will be able to take strides towards making sure the school becomes a safer place to send their children.

After the fight, several of the students required treatment for minor injuries. These students were attended to, and the students were later released.