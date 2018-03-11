Firefighters Respond to Fire in West Charlotte

Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in west Charlotte on Saturday night.

Reports indicated that the fire started on the roof of a Bojangles in the 2900 block of Freedom Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the fire began, and were able to subdue the flames 10 minutes later.

Extensive damages were reported as a result of the fire. The Bojangles sustained approximately $10,000 worth of damage.

According to police reports, the business had been undergoing repairs to the roof. Initial investigations of the fire have led authorities to believe that the fire started as a result of these repairs.

Police reported that no one was injured during the incident.