First Homicide Since March of 2014 Reported in Lincolnton

The first homicide in Lincolnton since March of 2014 has been reported.

The incident occurred on Friday night. Police with the Lincolnton Police Department reported that the victim was discovered late that night on New Bold Street. Police found him lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he was treated, but later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Johnny Ray Izard Jr.

The incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, is being investigated by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Lincolnton Police Department.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Calls can remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909 or Detective Brandon Hunsucker at 704-736-8900.