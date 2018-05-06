Five Arrested After Lancaster county Drug Busts

Five people have been arrested following two drug busts in Lancaster County this week.

The drug busts took place at two different homes in Lancaster. The first arrests took place on Thursday at a home at 2120 Barnett St. in Lancaster. According to reports, three residents of the home were arrested after officers with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and a SWAT unit found 4 grams of what they believed to be meth, 63 grams of marijuana, 4 pills of Tramadol, 23 pills of Trazadone, and drug paraphernalia in different locations around the home. The suspects were identified as married couple Christoper Michael Rollins, 36, and his wife Natasha Jean Rollings, 33, and Williams James Gainey Jr. 55.

The couple were both charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, and possession of Trazadone without a prescription. Christopher Rollings and Gainey were also both charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Rollings’ were still in custody as of Friday afternoon. Christopher Rollings is in custody with a $17,500 bond, and Natasha Rollings is in custody with a $12,500 bond. Gainey was released on Thursday with a $5,500 bond.

The second set of arrests took place on Friday morning at a home at 254 South Ave. in Lancaster. When the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and a SWAT unit arrived at the location, they found 2.3 of suspected crack cocaine, 1.6 grams of suspect cocaine, three Oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, 5 acetaminophen codeine tablets, and a mixture of 104 other types of pills, among which are Buspirone, Citalopram, Tizandine, and Gabapentin.

In addition to the drugs police found ammunition including .22-caliber rounds and 9mm ammunition. They also discovered several fake $100 bills.

Five children were in the home at the time of the raid.

Police arrested 26-year-old Marqwevius Devonte Seegars and 30-year-old Tangie Phatrice Craig at the home. The pair were charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone hydrochloride, possession with intent to distribute acetaminophen codeine, and four counts of possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

The five children were released to a family member to be taken to school.

Police with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say the hunt for drugs will continue in upcoming days.