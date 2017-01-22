Five Injured in Charlotte Car Accident

Five people were injured in a car accident that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte.

The accident occurred in southeast Charlotte at the intersection of Johnston Road and Ballantyne Crossing Avenue. Police say that Mario Luke Charles Fusco was driving under the influence as well as driving at tremendous speeds. Just after 2:00 a.m., Fusco, who was driving a Hyundai, wrecked into the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was also traveling along Johnston Road.

The Chevrolet was knocked out of its lane, onto the median, and into a tree. After hitting the tree, the car rolled and landed on its back. The driver of the Chevrolet as well as the three passengers were all injured and were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. They are all expected to be okay.

The Hyundai was knocked off the right side of the road and into a tree as well. CMPD originally suspected a death, and announced it as such, but later revoked their statement as Fusco survived and was taken to CMC with very serious injuries.

Fusco has been charged with reckless driving, as well as a DWI.