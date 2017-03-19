Five People Injured During Hookah Bar Fight in University City

Five people acquired stab wounds in a fight that took place at a hookah bar early on Sunday morning.

According to police, the fight broke out at approximately 2:00 a.m. Reports indicate that the fight started inside the hookah bar Red @ 28th which is located in University City. The fight later moved out into the parking lot where the stabbing injuries took place. Shots were also fired during the fight, but no one was injured by the gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 2:00 a.m. to find the five victims with stab wounds. Two of the five had sustained what were considered to be life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police say that this is the second of two violent incidents in the past month alone in the University City area.