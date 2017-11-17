Five Teens Lead Police on High Speed Chase

Five teens have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase.

The five suspects were wanted for a recent string of armed robberies. The robberies all occurred during the evening hours on Thursday.

The first call came in after an incident occurred at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday night. Further reports of armed robberies came in at 7:00 p.m., and 7:45 p.m., at different locations.

The first incident occurred in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road. According to the victims, multiples suspects approached them and robbed them while saying that they had a gun. The suspects fled in a vehicle shortly after the robbery. The victim was able to show police pictures of the suspects that had been taken as they drove away.

Another call brought police to the the 2300 block of Dunlavin Way. Officers arrived at the scene and were told that shots were fired into a home and that pieces of the roof were falling into the apartment home. After investigations, police discovered bullet holes as well as shell casings at the scene.

A third call was made reporting an armed robbery in the 4500 block of Central Avenue. Muliple suspects approached the victims while they were in their car and robbed them of their phones and money.

At 9:34 p.m. that same evening, police found the suspect vehicle which was in a drive through at a Wendy’s near Central Avenue and Eastway Drive. According to police, the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, speeding away from the scene instead.

Police initiated a chase which reached high speeds and lasted until the suspect crashed the vehicle at a dead end near Falmouth Road and Enfiled Road.

All five suspects were in the vehicle at the time, and they were all arrested. The teens were identified as 18-year-old John Benitez, 19-year-old Sergio Madrano, 19-year-old Brandon Alexander De La Cerda, 19-year-old Juan Christian Santiago-Flores, and 18-year-old Jerry Aguilar. The teens were arrested for charges relating to the incidents including felony speeding, armed robbery, possession of stolen firearms, assault, and firing shots.