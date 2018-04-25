Former Camp Owner Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Minor at CMS

A former camp owner has been arrested this week after being accused of sexual crimes against minors.

The suspect, 52-year-old Ricardo Mata was arrested last week after police were approached regarding a sexual assault at a CMS school.

According to reports, the child, a 6-year-old girl, had been assaulted by the suspect during an after school program at Eastover Elementary School. The report was made in late March. The child had been attending the Spanish class when the incident occurred, and police believe the assaults to have occurred sometime between October and December of 2017. As a result of the crime, Mata was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

This was the second time that Mata had been arrested for indecent liberties with a child. The first case appeared in March when the suspect was accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at his summer camp, PlaySpanish, in 2017. He was charged with indecent liberties with a child.

The camp, which was located in the 1000 block of East Morehead Street, was opened in 1997 by Mata and his wife. The camp was closed last summer.

Spokespeople of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools emphasized that Mata was not and has not been an employee of the school district.