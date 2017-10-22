Former Nurse Accused of Stealing Opioids from CaroMont Medical Center

Three Percocet tablets and 88 milliliters of Dilaudid were allegedly stolen by a nurse working at CaroMont Regional Medical Center last year, according to arrest warrants.

Janice Herndon Abernathy, 56, of 710 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, was charged with the crime of larceny by employee. The incident occurred in May of 2016, as well as a warrant being taken out for Abernathy’s arrest, but the warrant was only served this week.

Abernathy was taken to Gaston County Jail on Wednesday, and she was released on an unsecured bond the same day.

Kimberly Sain, director of public affairs for CaroMont Health, the parent company of CaroMont Regional Medical Center, explained that the larceny was detected through a routine medication audit, in which “irregularities in Ms. Abernathy’s medication administration report” were discovered. The Gastonia Police Department and the N.C. Board of Nursing were quickly notified.

Abernathy was not available for comment