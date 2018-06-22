Former Teacher Arrested on Sex Offenses With Minor

A former teacher in Iredell County has been arrested on sex offenses with a minor.

54-year-old Jonathan Conrad Busch was charged this week after illegal activities that allegedly took place in June and September of 2016. Busch, who is from Mooresville, was charged after being accused of sex offenses with a 15-year-old girl.

Busch had been hired to work at Lake Normal High School, located in Mooresville, in 2003 where he taught social studies. Police informed the public that the incidents, though serious, did not occur with any current students of the high school.

As a result of the accusations, Busch was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The former teacher was arrested on Thursday at 11:18 a.m., and given a bond of $20,000. Busch posted his bond and was released several hours later.

Busch has resigned from his post at the school.