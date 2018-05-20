Former Union County Middle School Teacher Arrested For Sex Offense

A former teacher at a Union County Middle School has been arrested on sex charges.

Investigations began after a former student came forward to report incidents that had occurred back in 2014 and 2015. Following these initial accusations, police arrested 35-year-old Daniel Wade Stanford.

The case was opened earlier in the month, and earlier this week Stanford resigned from his position at the school.

As a result of investigations, Stanford has been charged with 16 different felony charges including Statutory Sex offense and indecent liberties. Police believe much of the illegal contact occurred while on school grounds.

The case remains open, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-283-3789.