Fort Mill Construction Sites Targeted by Thieves

Investigations are taking place after construction sites in Rock Hill were the target of multiple thefts.

Police have reported that a total of three thefts were reported, and that all appear to be related. During these incidents, the suspect or suspects entered properties that are being constructed in the Waterside at the Catawba community located near Kahana River Road and Triple Branch Road.

Upon entering, they cut two thermostats from the walls of each of the three homes. The objects, which had WiFi capabilities were then stolen from the homes. The thermostats have been valued at a combined $1,365.

Police say that this is the second incident to have happened in the area in the past month. The first occurred when police responded to a crash near the Unity Presbyterian Church cemetery. The woman crashed her blue Honda hatchback into a stone wall.

When police arrived at the scene, they found traffic cones in the passenger seat of her car. When questioned, the woman said that she had taken them to be funny.

The woman was not prosecuted under the agreement that she return the cones.