Fort Mill Student Arrested After Online Threats

A Fort Mill student has been arrested after posting a threat online.

The student is a 15-year-old who attends Fort Mill High School. According to reports, the student had posted the threat to Instagram, and a family member saw the post. The family member called the police in their jurisdiction who then contacted police in Fort Mill.

After identifying the student, whose name has not been released due to being underage, police removed the student from school and barred them from returning to the school until disciplinary actions have been decided upon.

Police released the information that they have a zero tolerance policy, and that the student has been charged and arrested following an interview.

The case will be reviewed by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett whose office will decide on prosecution. The juvenile will appear in Family Court at a later date.

Police say that no one was injured and no weapons were involved, but due to the rising violence in schools around the country, they take every threat seriously.

The principal at Fort Mill High School thanked family members and the community for bringing threats like this to the attention of police so that they can keep schools safe for everyone.