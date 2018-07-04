Four Arrested After Armed Robbery

Four people in Union County have been arrested following a robbery on Wednesday.

The incident began on Wednesday morning after the suspects robbed a Verizon Store at gunpoint in Indian Trail on Highway 74. Following the crime, the suspects fled towards Charlotte, prompting police in Union County to notify CMPD.

CMPD spotted the suspects’ vehicle near Charlotte, and initiated a chase which ended in a crash near Pleasant Grove Road and Clinton Drive at around 12:00 p.m. The suspects’ vehicle crashed into a wooded area, and all four were arrested shortly afterwards.

The suspects’ names and the charges have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.