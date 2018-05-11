Four Arrested In Charlotte Following Vehicle Theft

Three York County suspects were arrested with multiple charges following a vehicle theft earlier this month.

Police say that 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bigham, 22-year-old Brianna Rosso, and 23-year-old Chasity Morgan, were arrested after they were found in a car that had been reported stolen from Greenville. All three suspects are residents of York County.

According to reports, police found the Toyota Sequoia at a hotel on Westpark Drive on May 8 at 9:15 p.m. Officers on the scene discovered a firearm as well as drugs and stolen registration number plates inside the vehicle. Police then detained the three suspects inside the vehicle at the time.

Police later arrested 45-year-old Jeffery Evans in connection to the case.

Bigham, who is a convicted felon with outstanding warrants from South Carolina on charges of assault, larceny, and assault on a government offical, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a controlled substance, in addition to several other drug charges. Reports indicated that he was found in possession of 3 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, 6 grams of black tar heroin, 360 Roxicodone tablets, 26 Clonazepam pills, a gun, ammunition, and over $1,000 in cash.

Rosso, who has outstanding warrants for her arrest, was charged with possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan, a passenger in the vehicle, was found in possession of Oxycodone tablets and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evans, who was arrested later that day at a restaurant on Westinghouse Boulevard, was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession of heroine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was found in possession of 25 grams of heroine and 200 Roxicodone tablets.