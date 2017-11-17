Four Charged in Connection to Sunday Murder

Four people have been charged in connection to a murder that occurred on Sunday.

The homicide, which was the 78th of the year, occurred at around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Waddell Street. When police arrived following reports of gunshots, they found the victim lying on the street next to a parked vehicle near where the shootings were reported.

The victim was identified as Abraham Malik Wallace. He was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The four men were arrested on Thursday after several days of investigations. Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Dequan Marquis Timmons, 19-year-old Justen O’Neil Howard, 20-year-old Tyshoine McAfee, and 20-year-old Emmanuel Kalani Tucker.

Timmons, who is also wanted in Chesterfield South Carolina for armed robbery, was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Howard was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McAfee was also charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Tucker was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.