Four Charged, Three Arrested After Gastonia Homicide

Four people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Gastonia overnight.

The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Balthis Drive. Police were called to the area with reports of a shooting, and arrived to find one man suffering with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Richard Nathaniel Abernathy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident police took several people into custody to be interviewed. Three of these people were arrested after the interviews and charged with first-degree murder. The suspects were 19-year-old Jonqae Delshun Griggs, 20-year-old Dawan Altarqi Myers, and 18-year-old Jahqualyn Travis Goode.

Police say they are also searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in the homicide. 19-year-old Kevin Goodwin is being sought by detectives. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts, or about the incident in general are asked to contact police at 704-866-6884.