Four Detained After Armed Robbery and Police Chase

Four people have been detained after an armed robbery and a police chase on Wednesday.

The robbery took place at around 6:30 p.m. at a Verizon store on Northlake Commons Parkway in north Charlotte. According to reports, two men entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint. Although 15 people were in the store at the time, no injuries were reported.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle. Police began investigations and were able to spot the suspect’s vehicle at a location on Margaret Turner Road. They tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 3900 block of Hathaway Hills, and waited until two men got into a car and started to drive away.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Police initiated a chase which led until an accident on Montana Drive.

Reports indicated that the suspects struck another vehicle containing two people and an infant. The three occupants, including the infant, were unharmed.

Police arrested the two suspects in the car, and took two other people from the home on Hathaway Hills Drive in for questioning.

Police say that they were able to recover all of the items stolen from the Verizon store.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.