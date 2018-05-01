Four Injured in Hit and Run in York

Police are searching for a suspect after four people were injured in a hit and run in York on Tuesday morning.

Three children were in a vehicle with their mother when the car was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 321 near California Street. Police then say that the woman driving the other car fled the scene.

The children, ages 11, 12, and 14, along with their mother, were transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. All had received minor injuries and were treated and later released.

Investigations began to try to locate the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle, a grey Ford Explorer SUV, was discovered near the intersection of Old Pickney Road and Inman Lane within hours. However, the suspect was not inside the vehicle and appears to have fled.

A search began of nearby areas to attempt to locate the suspect. Police used a K-9 unit, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Investigations now continue in connection with the hit and run with continued searches near U.S. 321.