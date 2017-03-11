Four Shootings in One Day in Charlotte

In what was a violent day for the city of Charlotte, police responded to four separate shootings that resulted in four injuries on Friday.

The first shooting happened in west Charlotte near a school bus carrying nineteen children in the 1300 block of Remount Road. No injuries were reported in this shooting, and all the children were brought to safety.

A second shooting was reported later in the evening in west Charlotte in an area located between Remount Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. One person was reported injured as a result of the shooting, and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Police were called to a third shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday night in the 1200 block of Sugar Creek Road. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a potentially life-threatening injury.

Yet another call was made regarding a shooting in northeast Charlotte between North Tyron Street and Dalton Avenue. Two injuries were reported in this incident, and both people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.