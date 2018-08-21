Four Suspects Arrested After Armed Robbery and Police Chase

Four suspects have been arrested after they robbed a pizza delivery worker and then became involved in a police chase.

The incident began on Tuesday morning at around 1:10 a.m. A pizza delivery man was in the 17800 block of Halton Park Drive when he was approached by 4 suspects. The suspects were in possession of a firearm which they used to hit the victim over the head.

The suspects robbed the victim, then fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the blow to the head.

After initial investigations, police determined that the getaway car had been stolen from a nearby apartment complex before the robbery. Police searched for the vehicle, and located it shortly afterwards.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over. Officers initiated a chase. The chase lasted several minutes before the suspect lost control of the pickup truck and struck a railroad crossing-arm pole near the intersection of Graham Street and Atando Avenue.

Police were able to immediately apprehend the four suspects who were all in the car at the time of the crash. Three of the suspects had received injuries in the crash, and were transported to the hospital. All four will be charged with the armed robbery.

The suspects were identified as Joey Contreras, John Smith Jr., Kenan Peay, and Dorien Martin.