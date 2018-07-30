Four Suspects Wanted After Union County Homicide

Police are searching for four suspects for their involvement in a Union County homicide.

The homicide took place on Saturday night in Monroe. Police arrived at the scene in the 600 block of First Street to find the victim. The woman, identified as 38-year-old Jarellia Montgomery, was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. She was later pronounced dead.

They believe the shooting to have occurred as a result of an argument that took place near the scene of the homicide.

Four suspects were later identified by police. They have released the name of 23-year-old Demaurea Grant as being connected to the incident, and are also searching for three other men. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, and they have warned the public that all three may be armed and dangerous.

After investigations police have also identified the suspects’ vehicle as a gold colored 1999 Buick Regal.